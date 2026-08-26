’87 kg expired sweets, pest infestation’: JW Marriott, Andaz Delhi by Hyatt served notices

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Wednesday issued notices to two luxury hotels in Delhi’s Aerocity citing several “serious food safety violations” including spoiled food and “pest infestation.”
The food safety authority stated that these were based on observations made during inspections conducted at the premises of the two premium hotels: JW Marriott and Andaz Delhi by Hyatt.
Among these observations were expired food products, including “approximately 87 kg of expired sweets, am expired cake base and expired bread packets” at Andaz Delhi, stated the FSSAI.
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At the same hotel, it said, it found a “pest infestation” including cockroaches near freezers, mosquitoes in the grinding room, houseflies and spider webs. It stated that in addition to expired stock, it found duplicate date-marking over expired bread packaging and “severe unpleasant odous and chillers situated directly between two bathrooms with exhaust venting into the chiller section.”
It stated that in a similar inspection at JW Marriott, it found spoiled or fungally affected food, “improper food storage” and “cross contamination risks.” It stated that these included “fungal growth on apples, rotten tomatoes, uncovered food, damaged storage containers,” among other things.
At the same hotel, it stated it observed “serious hygiene and sanitation deficiencies” including “unclean utensils and food-contact surfaces, visible particulate matter in drinking water, inadequate pest control, cockroaches and fruit flies…”
At both premises it stated that it found “improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food” and “improper storage of food.”
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At the JW Marriott, it stated that it also found that food products being retailed under the JW Marriott brand name “without the requisite endorsement in its (Food Business Operator’s) FSSAI license” while at Andaz Delhi it stated it found that the hotel had lacked in supplier verification “including failing to check FSSAI licenses of vendors.”
The FSSAI said that it has collected surveillance samples of items such as honey, ghee, paneer and milk powder from both hotels for analysis.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More