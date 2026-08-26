’87 kg expired sweets, pest infestation’: JW Marriott, Andaz Delhi by Hyatt served notices

In a similar inspection at JW Marriott, it found spoiled or fungally affected food (Photo - Tripadvisor)

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Wednesday issued notices to two luxury hotels in Delhi’s Aerocity citing several “serious food safety violations” including spoiled food and “pest infestation.”

The food safety authority stated that these were based on observations made during inspections conducted at the premises of the two premium hotels: JW Marriott and Andaz Delhi by Hyatt.

Among these observations were expired food products, including “approximately 87 kg of expired sweets, am expired cake base and expired bread packets” at Andaz Delhi, stated the FSSAI.

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At the same hotel, it said, it found a “pest infestation” including cockroaches near freezers, mosquitoes in the grinding room, houseflies and spider webs. It stated that in addition to expired stock, it found duplicate date-marking over expired bread packaging and “severe unpleasant odous and chillers situated directly between two bathrooms with exhaust venting into the chiller section.”