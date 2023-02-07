scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Frustrated with taking caring of paralysed father, son strangles him

A police team reached the spot and found that one person was lying unconscious in bed.

“His father was paralysed and he had to take care of him... Frustrated over this, the accused strangled him,” the DCP said.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly strangling his paralysed father in Central Delhi’s Anand Parbat. DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that on February 3 around 6 pm, they received a PCR call regarding the incident. A police team reached the spot and found that one person was lying unconscious in bed.

The DCP said that, initially, it appeared to be a natural death. “However, there appeared to be a possibility of homicide when the wife of the deceased said she suspected her son committed the murder,” police said.

