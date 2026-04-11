Frustrated over 10-year-old case, man tries to jump off Saket court building’s 4th floor; lawyers rescue him

A screengrab from the video of the incident which was widely shared Thursday.

A busy afternoon in the Saket Court Complex in Delhi was disrupted briefly on April 8 when a man attempted to jump from the fourth floor of the lawyers’ chamber block. The man climbed over the railing, hanging precariously, while stunned onlookers watched from the floors below.

What happened next, however, was nothing short of heroic, eyewitnesses told The Indian Express. Before he lost his grip, a group of advocates acting on pure instinct, lunged toward the railing. Amid a frantic struggle, they reached through the grills and grabbed the man’s clothes and limbs to keep him from falling.

“He was waiting for judgement in a case for over a decade. His lawyer sits on the fourth floor. He was frustrated by the whole process. Right when he was about to jump, some lawyers intervened and saved his life,” said Advocate Narendra Sharma, Vice President, Saket Bar Association.