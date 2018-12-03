Fruit vendor killed in Delhi hit-and-run

Two fruit vendors were hit by a speeding vehicle, which the police suspect was a Mercedes car, in Dwarka South. One of the fruit vendors was declared brought dead while the other has sustained serious injuries, police said.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sarvesh, 35, whose body was shifted to DDU hospital for postmortem while the injured, Inder, 30, has been shifted to Ayushman hospital in Dwarka. The families of both the men have been informed. The police have registered a case under section 279 (Rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt) and 304-(A) (Causing death by negligence) at Dwarka South police station.

The information pertaining to the accident was relayed through a PCR call that two men were hit by a car near Ganpati Chowk at Dwarka Sector-9. A police team which inspected the accident spot claimed they found a broken Mercedes logo even as senior officials said that the make of the car is yet to be established. There were no eyewitnesses, police said.

“We are looking for any CCTV footage from the spot. Our teams will also visit the local service and repair shops to ascertain if anyone with a Mercedes car came to repair their vehicle. Further, a list of all Mercedes car owners will also be made if the accused will not be identified,” said a police officer.