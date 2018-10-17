From widows to transgenders, Durga Pujas at CR Park open doors — and hearts

Durga Puja celebrations at CR Park on Tuesday. Tashi Tobgyal Durga Puja celebrations at CR Park on Tuesday. Tashi Tobgyal

The next-door grandmother, associated with the parar pujo since its inaugural edition, stopped attending the festivities last autumn. Her husband had passed away.

The chirpy kakima, whose vermillion-smeared face was on the front page of a leading daily after Bijoya a few years ago, had been cheering from her first-floor balcony for the last two years. She had separated from her partner.

These are but stories that can perhaps be found in every Bengali neighbourhood and Chittaranjan Park, Delhi’s ‘mini-Kolkata’, was no exception over the years, with organisers unwilling to make any “compromise” with the words in scriptures.

Come October 19, CR Park will be witness to history when women, including widows, will groove to the beat of the dhak and smear sindoor on each others faces, with young members of puja committees committed to break free of “exclusivist traditions” on the day of Bijoya (Vijaya Dashami), when the goddess is taken for immersion.

“We are throwing open the festivities to everyone for the first time. We will ensure that tradition unites and not the other way round,” Rahul Chakraborty, organising committee member of the K-Block cooperative ground puja samiti, told The Indian Express. It’s not just widows. The puja committees are also breaking free of gender binaries and including transgenders in the festivities. Pocket 40 puja committee, also known as Navapalli, invited transgenders to join the celebrations this year.

“They came and sat with us. We had food together. They shared their experiences over the years as to how people avoided them or maintained a distance from them in pandals or during prasad distributions. There has been resistance from the elderly, but we pressed on. And of course, we are also opening the sindoor khela for widows as well,” Suprateem Ghosh of Navapalli said.

Navapalli has also put up stalls to spread awareness on issues such as menstrual hygiene and mammogram, to break the silence around them. “Frankly we did not expect much response, but the first two days have been very encouraging,” Ghosh said. Most pujas in the area are using eco-friendly material, and some are going for local-level immersions as well. The idol of the B-Block puja will be immersed in a water body built in the premises where the puja is being held, Sayan Acharya, a member of the organising committee, said. “Not only has thermocol not been used in decorations, we are not even using thermocol plates for prasad distribution this year. We are using sugarcane-pulp based plates instead and stainless steel spoons,” Acharya said.

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said around 13 pujas are being held in the area this time.

