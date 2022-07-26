From tomorrow, IMD forecasts moderate rainfall in Delhi for 4 days

Rainfall is likely to intensify in Delhi from Wednesday onwards, with moderate rainfall on the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on Monday said that an increase in rainfall activity over North India is likely from July 27 onwards due to the northward shift of the monsoon trough. The monsoon trough, a low-pressure area, now runs south of its normal position, but is likely to shift northward from Wednesday onwards.

The IMD forecast indicates that very light rainfall is a possibility in Delhi on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 36 degrees Celsius. Humidity remained high – at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the relative humidity was as high as 84%. The temperature at the same time was 28.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 35.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded early on Tuesday was 26.4 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal. Over the next six days, the maximum temperature could fall slightly to around 33 degrees Celsius on July 29, before rising again to around 36 degrees by August 1.

Parts of the city recorded light rainfall on Monday. The Safdarjung weather observatory recorded 2.3 mm of rainfall, while Palam recorded a higher amount of 13.2 mm. So far this month, Safdarjung has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall, an excess of 34%.

For the third day in a row, the air quality in the city was in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 67, better than the AQI of 72 recorded on Sunday.