From tomorrow, auto drivers will display off-duty boards to avoid challan after work

Many drivers complain they are often booked unnecessarily.

Several autorickshaw drivers have decided to display ‘off-duty’ boards on their three-wheelers to avoid being challaned by the Delhi Traffic Police for refusing passengers after work. The boards will be displayed from September 17.

Traffic police have been prosecuting autorickshaw drivers who refuse to ferry commuters by issuing challans of Rs 2,000 each. “Autorickshaw drivers will start displaying ‘off-duty’ plates on their vehicles after duty hours from September 17. We will start the process by distributing 100 such plates to drivers,” Rajendra Soni, of Bharat Majdoor Sangh, said.

Soni claimed the matter had already been discussed with the traffic police. “We have had meetings with the traffic police on the issue and have also sought the Transport department’s permission. We decided on this solution of displaying ‘off-duty’ boards to stop the traffic police from prosecuting drivers even if they are not at fault. Drivers are challened for refusing passengers even when they are returning home after duty,” Soni said.

Besides, if an autorickshaw driver, who lives in Mayur Vihar, is going home after completing his duty in Chandni Chowk, he has to place a ‘Mayur Vihar’ board on the vehicle so that passengers going towards that area can hire it.

A senior traffic police officer said, “If drivers put up such plates while returning home, we won’t have any objections. In case the Transport department wants to come up with guidelines for the same, it may also do so.”

Kishan Verma, president of the All Delhi Auto Taxi Transporters Congress Union, said while this had been their long-standing demand, they were waiting to hear from the traffic police. The Transport department has been trying to implement the suggestion for some time without any success.

