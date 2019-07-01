From today, dial 100 to file an FIR in Noida

Noida Police will be launching its ‘Dial FIR’ scheme from July 1 to register complaints of street crimes without having to visit the police station. As per the scheme, an FIR for crimes like chain snatching, vehicle and mobile thefts, among others, can be filed by dialling 100.

“The scheme is in place to ensure that citizens don’t have to run from pillar to post to get a complaint filed. In such crimes, it is crucial to save time. The victims can call up the number, and officials in the control room vehicle will visit the spot and get the requisite details to file the case,” said SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna. The scheme will be applicable for crimes where the accused is unknown, police said.

Police said calls made in such cases will be redirected to the closest police response vehicle. Officials in the car will be carrying forms to note down details, and will then visit the police station concerned to register the FIR.

In another initiative, police has designated Sector 24 police station for urban areas and Surajpur police station for rural areas to directly register FIRs related to cyber crimes.