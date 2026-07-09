From Tihar to Rohini prisons: To decongest, Delhi government looks for land in 48 urban villages

Tihar is one of the largest prisons in the world. (Express file)

The Delhi government has commissioned a survey of the 48 recently-declared ‘urban villages’ to identify land for the relocation and expansion of the capital’s prison infrastructure, The Indian Express has learned.

Sources said the office of the Director General (Prisons) has issued an order constituting five committees, each comprising four members, to carry out the survey.

“The purpose is to identify land for the decongestion of Delhi’s prisons as well as for setting up a training institute,” a government source said.

The three prison complexes in Delhi are bursting at the seams — according to official figures, their 14 prisons together house 19,500 prisoners, almost double the sanctioned capacity of 10,026.