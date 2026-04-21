From street thieves to resellers: Delhi Police to step up action against mobile theft network
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha has instructed all deputy commissioners of police to pursue action across every layer of the network – from street-level thieves to organised receivers and resellers.
The Delhi Police is set to launch a coordinated, multi-pronged strategy with the aim to dismantle the organised ecosystem behind mobile phone theft in the national capital, shifting its focus to the wider supply chains that sustain the illicit trade, The Indian Express has learnt.
In a recent directive, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha has instructed all deputy commissioners of police to pursue action across every layer of the network – from street-level thieves to organised receivers and resellers. “IMEI-change agents, particularly those active in the bustling Karol Bagh area, must be identified and face stringent legal action,” the directive states.
Sources said that the directive comes in the backdrop of stolen phones increasingly linked to a larger criminal economy. “Beyond their monetary value, they contain sensitive personal data – financial information, photographs, conversations, and access to social media accounts – making them tools for fraud, identity theft, and cybercrime. Mobile theft is no longer just theft, it is a gateway to much larger crimes,” a senior officer said.
Sources emphasised that the directive comes as the illegal trade is not confined to Delhi and that stolen phones are “routinely smuggled” across state and international borders, with established routes leading to West Bengal, Bihar, Nepal, and Bangladesh. To disrupt these channels, sources said, coordinated operations and interstate surprise checks have now been mandated. “..including inspections of inter-state buses travelling toward Nepal, Bihar, and neighbouring states. Bus conductors and transport staff are being brought into the intelligence network as key sources of information,” a source said.
Sources said that police have identified key hubs where stolen devices are funnelled, altered, and reintroduced into the market. “Karol Bagh, in particular, has emerged as a major centre where stolen phones are subjected to IMEI manipulation before being resold, making them difficult to trace,” a source said. Simultaneously, sources said, “systemic reforms” will be introduced to strengthen recovery and return mechanisms. “Police are using CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) data to track stolen phones, and these recovery efforts are being used to measure how well different districts are performing. Special teams are working together across different areas, sharing resources and using information about phone locations and tracking to find and recover the devices,” a source said. Sources said as part of recovery efforts, Police Headquarters staff will also be deployed on a rotational basis – potentially once a week – for specialised mobile recovery drives.
“Efforts are also underway to simplify SOPs, making them more practical for field-level officers. Successful models such as inter-state teams deployed in high-risk regions are being shared as best practices across districts,” the directive states.
Sources said that emphasis has also been placed on what happens after a phone is recovered. “Authorities have been asked to set up a clear and faster process for unblocking these phones so they can be returned quickly to their rightful owners,” a source said.
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“Efforts are also underway to simplify Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), making them more practical for field-level officers. Successful models such as inter-state teams deployed in high-risk regions are being shared as best practices across districts, creating a more unified and efficient response,” the directive states.
Sources said that emphasis has also been placed on what happens after a phone is recovered. “Authorities have been asked to set up a clear and faster process for unblocking these phones so they can be returned quickly to their rightful owners. This includes using legal options like superdari. For victims, this means moving away from long delays and getting their phones back sooner,” a source said.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More