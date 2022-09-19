From stage, AAP leaders slam ‘BJP’s Operation Lotus’

AAP leaders tabled a resolution against what they call is BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’, or the party’s attempt to buy MLAs from other parties, and sought support and commitment from representatives to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s initiative to ‘Make India Number 1’.

Along with Kejriwal, senior party leaders including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were present, with each motivating representatives at the conference. Addressing the gathering, Sisodia said, “When AAP was formed, Congress and BJP taunted and called us ‘4 aadmi ki party’. But today, AAP is a party with a government in 2 states, 10 MPs, 1,500 public representatives in 20 states, with hundreds of MLAs and mayors.”

Lashing out at BJP and PM Narendra Modi, Sisodia said, “The PM is reaping benefits of the crops whose seeds were sown by senior BJP leaders and Sangh karyakartas, but Kejriwal is the only leader who has planted the seeds to Make India Number 1. Congress is also reaping the benefits of the perseverance of leaders like Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom movement.”

Sisodia, who has been facing heat over the CBI case in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, said, “Until it is printed in the school books that India is a developed country, we should not rest. We shouldn’t believe that India has become developed by listening to the claims of any leaders. When all children study in schools, India will become developed, we are working hard to fulfil this dream,” he said.

Attacking the BJP, Sisodia asserted that India currently has two political models — one where Prime Minister’s friends harvest the crops sown by the BJP leaders and reap benefits from it, and another wherein Kejriwal sows and the public reaps the benefits.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai also addressed the gathering at the Indira Gandhi Stadium and tabled a resolution against ‘Operation Lotus’, saying that the 1,446 elected representatives of the party have resolved to transform India and fight against the BJP. “AAP’s relationship with ‘Operation Lotus’ goes back a long way. It first started in 2013 when we won 28 seats. They required 36 seats to form the government and tried to buy MLAs. BJP only knows two things, luring and threatening,” Pathak said from the stage.

Advertisement

The motion was seconded by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann who could not attend the event and addressed the gathering via video conferencing from Germany.