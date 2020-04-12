From Sisodia, some tips for parents on how to be teachers too

On Saturday, Sisodia announced that starting Sunday, parents of these children will start receiving voice messages with simple learning and mindfulness activities, along with explanations on how to help children perform these activities. On Saturday, Sisodia announced that starting Sunday, parents of these children will start receiving voice messages with simple learning and mindfulness activities, along with explanations on how to help children perform these activities.

From mindfulness exercises to word and counting activities, Education Minister Manish Sisodia led an online discussion on Saturday on how parents can engage with their children’s learning during the lockdown.

“There are some negative effects to children not being able to go to school at this time but their education is not something we should give up on because of this. The role of parents is undergoing a change at this time. Our homes will have to transform into schools…and parents will need to take on the roles of teachers,” said Sisodia, who was leading the second part of the Delhi government’s initiative “Parenting in the time of coronavirus”.

Since the beginning of this month, parents of all students till class VIII in Delhi government schools have been receiving SMSes everyday with learning activities for the children. On Saturday, Sisodia announced that starting Sunday, parents of these children will start receiving voice messages with simple learning and mindfulness activities, along with explanations on how to help children perform these activities.

Director of Education Binay Bhushan, who was part of the online session, said that the Delhi government intends to carry forward Mission Buniyaad, its flagship foundational learning project, through parents. “We wanted to begin the activities under the mission for this academic year in April but since that could not happen, we have to give that work to parents. It will be a very different experience for parents and will create a good environment at home as well. We will help to the best of our ability,” he said.

In the online session, Bhavana Sawnani, a teacher, spelled out simple activities through which parents can teach their children.

Sisodia also encouraged families to perform mindfulness activities – meditation exercises practiced in happiness classes – together to “spend quality time together”.

