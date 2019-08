From September 5, SpiceJet, IndiGo to shift flight ops from T2 to T3 at Delhi airport

The Delhi airport on Monday said that SpiceJet and IndiGo airlines would shift their flight operations to T3 terminal from September 5 due to expansion works at T2.

“SpiceJet to shift its operation from T2 to T3 entirely; while IndiGo to partially move its operation from T2 to T3…This will result in the passenger load at T2 to reduce by 27 per cent,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) – which operates the Delhi airport – said in a press release.

The movement will take place with effect from 00:01 hours on September 5.

IndiGo 5000 series flights will shift to T3 terminal.

GoAir will continue its domestic operations from T2 terminal.

Post completion of infrastructure enhancement at T2, the terminal will be able to handle 18 million passengers per annum (MPPA), up from current 15 MPPA, the DIAL said.

At present, GoAir fully and SpiceJet and IndiGo partially operate their domestic flights from T2 terminal.

Air India, Vistara and Air Asia India operate completely out of T3 terminal.

The revamped Terminal 2 was opened in October 2017, which saw partial shifting of flight operations of SpiceJet and IndiGo, and complete shifting of GoAir from Terminal 1.

Ajay Singh, the Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “I am pleased to share that from September 5, 2019, SpiceJet will consolidate its operations at Delhi airport by shifting entirely from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3.”

“With this, our flight operations would be restricted to just two terminals – T 1 and T3 – of the Delhi airport. This move will enhance convenience of passengers travelling with us and provide them greater comfort and ease in transiting between domestic and international flights,” he added.