From Russia, with love: Traditions, heritage on display as Delhi hosts BRICS Summit
While the National Centre Russia has transformed parts of the Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the summit, into a museum of traditions, the nevalyashka is one among many cross-cultural artifacts being depicted by Russia across the Capital.
Across generations, Russian children have grown up playing with nevalyashka — a traditional tumbler toy that wobbles and bounces back when nudged.
At Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, this iconic doll has received an Indian makeover, draped elegantly in a saree as Moscow makes its presence felt, bringing a vibrant mix of art, music, and sports to its fellow member states as the Capital hosts the 18th BRICS Summit this weekend.
While the National Centre Russia has transformed parts of the Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the summit, into a museum of traditions, the nevalyashka is one among many cross-cultural artifacts being depicted by Russia across the Capital.
Among the distinctive art forms at display is Fedoskino miniatures, originating from an old village near Moscow where artisans carefully layer oil paint onto papier-mâché to create detailed, pocket-sized boxes. The small painted boxes are among the most refined forms of Russian decorative art built with great precision.
At hotspots across the city, visitors get a hands-on chance to learn Gzhel, the iconic Russian style of blue-and-white ceramic painting directly from an expert.
Moreover, a Russian artist is set to take part in the creation of the BRICS mural for the summit, where national motifs from the member countries are brought into a single visual composition.
Another highlight is Russian musicians performing on the balalaika, domra and bayan (traditional folk instruments), a part of the BRICS Symphony Orchestra — an international ensemble created especially for the summit. The orchestra will perform for the BRICS leaders.
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Russian artists and musicians are also taking part in songs and artwork designed specifically for the summit.
More than 130 Russian and Indian companies are represented in the first International Industrial Trade Fair ‘INNOPROM. India’, which opened on September 9.
At the three-day fair, Russia’s leading tech companies showcase products in areas such as medical equipment and robotics among others ahead of the BRICS Summit.
Earlier on August 30, the BRICS Run & Ride event was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where diplomats from the Russian Embassy apart from over 5,100 fitness enthusiasts took part.
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Participants included approximately 2,900 cyclists and 2,200 runners. They completed a 5-km cyclothon and marathon, as well as zumba and yoga sessions.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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