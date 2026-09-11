From Russia, with love: Traditions, heritage on display as Delhi hosts BRICS Summit

Across generations, Russian children have grown up playing with nevalyashka — a traditional tumbler toy that wobbles and bounces back when nudged.

At Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, this iconic doll has received an Indian makeover, draped elegantly in a saree as Moscow makes its presence felt, bringing a vibrant mix of art, music, and sports to its fellow member states as the Capital hosts the 18th BRICS Summit this weekend.

While the National Centre Russia has transformed parts of the Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the summit, into a museum of traditions, the nevalyashka is one among many cross-cultural artifacts being depicted by Russia across the Capital.