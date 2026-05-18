From Rs 13,725 to RS 16,249/sq ft: How Gurgaon’s SPR real estate boom is turning it into city’s next premium hub

Not too long ago, Gurgaon’s Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) was largely viewed as a connector corridor easing traffic between Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road and NH-48. Today, the 16-km stretch is fast evolving into one of NCR’s most closely watched residential markets.
Wide roads, upcoming metro connectivity, elevated corridors and big township developments are reshaping the belt into what many in the real estate industry are calling Gurgaon’s next major luxury and mid-premium housing destination.
A recent report by Square Yards suggests that the shift is already being reflected in prices. Average residential values along the corridor rose 18.4 percent over the past year, reaching Rs 16,249 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, up from Rs 13,725 a year earlier.
The report, titled “SPR Gurugram: From Infrastructure Corridor to Premium Residential Destination”, shows that the pricing spectrum across the corridor is also becoming more defined: Entry-level premium projects: Rs 13,500 – Rs 16,300 per sq ft; mid-segment projects: Rs 15,000 – Rs 21,000 per sq ft; and Luxury developments: Up to Rs 27,000 per sq ft
The report further flags that proposed circle rate revisions could push property prices on SPR up by as much as 45% in the coming years.
A Market Dominated by Large Developers
One of SPR’s defining characteristics is the dominance of organised, large-scale developers rather than fragmented standalone projects.
The report notes that nearly 75% of the residential inventory along the corridor is controlled by a handful of major developers, signalling strong institutional confidence in the market.
Some of the biggest players shaping SPR include:
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M3M India with 213 acres and over 9,500 units across projects such as M3M Antalya Hills and M3M Golf Hills
Tata Housing with 188 acres, including Tata Primanti and Tata Intellion Edge
DLF with 158 acres and projects like DLF Privana North and South; the company recently acquired a 29-acre parcel near Golf Course Extension Road for ₹825 crore
Signature Global developing 80 acres with projects including Tonino Lamborghini Residences and Cloverdale
Luxury-focused developers are also strengthening their footprint. Smart World Developers is developing Trump Residences on the corridor, while Sobha Limited is expanding its presence with premium housing projects.
Infrastructure Is Driving the Boom
Unlike many urban growth corridors that expand in a fragmented manner, SPR’s rise is being directly fuelled by large-scale infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving mobility and liveability.
Among the key projects in the pipeline are:
A Rs 755-crore elevated corridor connecting Vatika Chowk to NH-48
A proposed 36-km metro corridor from Sector 56 to Pachgaon, estimated to cost Rs 8,500 crore
A master stormwater drainage project between Vatika Chowk and NH-48, expected by June 2026
Dust mitigation and road improvement initiatives across the corridor
The Haryana government has also earmarked Rs 2,000 crore in its 2025–26 budget to upgrade SPR infrastructure, with the larger goal of transforming the belt into “Cyber City 2.0”.
Beyond Housing: SPR’s Mixed-Use Future
While residential development currently dominates the market, SPR is gradually evolving into a broader mixed-use ecosystem.
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The rise of commercial projects, offices, retail centres, healthcare facilities and educational institutions is expected to improve live-work convenience and strengthen rental demand over time.
Rahul Purohit, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Square Yards, said the corridor’s price appreciation reflects “a highly structured and demand-driven residential market where infrastructure creation is directly translating into buyer confidence and end-user absorption.”
He added that organised development, disciplined supply and growing demand for integrated urban communities are helping SPR emerge as one of NCR’s most resilient real estate corridors.
Echoing a similar view, Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, said the area’s transformation is being driven by “infrastructure readiness, planned urban expansion and high-quality organised development,” making it increasingly attractive for both homebuyers and long-term investors.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More