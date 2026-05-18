From Rs 13,725 to RS 16,249/sq ft: How Gurgaon’s SPR real estate boom is turning it into city’s next premium hub

A recent report by Square Yards suggests that the shift is already being reflected in prices. (Express photo)

Not too long ago, Gurgaon’s Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) was largely viewed as a connector corridor easing traffic between Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road and NH-48. Today, the 16-km stretch is fast evolving into one of NCR’s most closely watched residential markets.

Wide roads, upcoming metro connectivity, elevated corridors and big township developments are reshaping the belt into what many in the real estate industry are calling Gurgaon’s next major luxury and mid-premium housing destination.

A recent report by Square Yards suggests that the shift is already being reflected in prices. Average residential values along the corridor rose 18.4 percent over the past year, reaching Rs 16,249 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, up from Rs 13,725 a year earlier.