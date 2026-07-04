From Rs 1,000 to Rs 600: Earnings of Delhi’s e-rickshaw drivers hit by Bluetooth hack

E-rickshaws outside the Dilli Haat INA Metro station in New Delhi on Friday. Express photo by Praveen Khanna.

On Wednesday, 20-year old Anu Kumar’s e-rickshaw stopped in the middle of the road in front of Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. He tried switching it on multiple times, but to no avail. A long line of angry drivers kept honking behind him.

By the time a couple of kind strangers helped him push the e-rickshaw to the roadside, his passengers had left, and that too without paying. “No one will pay if you drop them before their destination,”he said.

Kumar took the e-rickshaw to a mechanic, afraid how much he will have to shell out to get it fixed.

But the mechanic just opened an app and tapped on the screen, and to his relief, the vehicle whirred back to life.