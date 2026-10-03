From Rs 1-lakh job to fake AI persona: Gurugram man who duped Italian designer, promised marriage, arrested

A year ago, Akhil Maurya was drawing a salary of around Rs 1 lakh a month as an IT professional. On Thursday, the 36-year-old was in the custody of the Gurugram Police, accused of creating a fake online identity as an AI content creator and duping an Italian jewellery designer of 900 euros, or around Rs 98,000.

Maurya had lost his job in July 2025 and was living in a paying guest (PG) at Sukhrali in Gurugram’s Sector 17, when police said he created the social media persona to make money. His online interaction with the designer, Daniela De Pietri (50), which began with a conversation about AI videos, soon allegedly turned into promises of marriage and requests for money.

Maurya, originally from Bahadurpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, was arrested from Sector 17 on Thursday. A mobile phone allegedly used in the fraud was seized, Gurgaon Police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar said on Friday.

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According to police, Maurya holds a BSc in Information Technology from Agra University, which he completed in 2011. He subsequently worked in technical support and consultancy roles at several software and IT firms, including Saxo Group and RiskBerg Consulting. His last drawn salary was around Rs 1 lakh a month at RiskBerg Consulting, officers said.

After losing his job, Maurya remained unemployed and began staying at the PG accommodation. “He was facing an acute financial crisis. To earn money, he created a social media persona claiming to be an AI content and video creator,” said Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Gaurav Phogat.

Police said Maurya came into contact with De Pietri on Instagram around April. The Italian jewellery designer had approached him about creating AI videos to promote her jewellery business.

Soon, the professional conversation became personal. Investigators said Maurya used excessive affection and flattery, described as “love bombing”, to gain De Pietri’s trust before promising to marry her.

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Police said he allegedly told her he needed money urgently for software tools and AI video production projects. De Pietri transferred 450 euros through Western Union on August 4 and another 450 euros on September 10. Maurya collected the money through a Muthoot Finance branch.

After deductions and exchange charges, Rs 67,297 was credited to Maurya’s bank account. Around Rs 13,000 remained when he was arrested, police said.

When Daniela realised she had allegedly been cheated, she initially considered filing a complaint in Italy but was deterred by the anticipated delays in cross-border coordination. In late July, she contacted ACP Phogat through official channels.

“She contacted us via WhatsApp and narrated the incident. While the defrauded sum was relatively small, she insisted on pursuing the culprit and offered to come to India if an FIR would be registered,” Phogat said.

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“We stayed in touch with her for nearly two months, assuring her of full legal support upon her arrival,” the ACP added.

Daniela landed in Gurugram on September 28, travelling around 6,000 km, and filed a formal complaint, following which an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station (West).

A team led by SHO Inspector Somvir and Sub-Inspector Neeraj traced Maurya through technical surveillance and arrested him within 48 hours, police said.

Police said a background check showed that Maurya had no previous criminal record or complaints against him.