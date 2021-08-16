From pink toilets to new roads, Noida district authorities flag off host of new projects on I-Day

From pink toilets to new roads, the Noida district administration flagged off 16 new developmental projects on Sunday on the occasion of Independence Day.

The schemes were launched by Dr Mahesh Sharma, MP Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ritu Maheshwari, the CEO of Noida, and other senior officials.

In Sector 74, 77, 116 and 117, service lanes and footpaths have been built in the 45-metre-broad road. The area was picked as multiple housing societies are located here and the need for a service route had been highlighted by the locals. The civil construction cost nearly Rs 2 crore, officials said.

Two extra CNG furnaces were also installed in the crematorium at Sector 94 A to reduce pollution. During Covid-19, a large number of bodies had been taken to this crematorium and due to lack of platforms and furnaces, people had to wait for hours to complete the cremation services.

An amphitheatre has also been built by the authorities in the commercial area of Sector 18. The region has multiple visitors due to the presence of high-end showrooms, offices and a space is required to organise events. In the theatre, concerned persons can organise “nukkad naatak” and other events, officials informed.

Women-only pink toilets were also inaugurated at Sector 18 and 50 along with a sculpture at Sector 38 on the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” initiative.