From ORS sachets to sun caps: Delhi government to distribute summer kits to construction workers to tackle heat

Taking into account workforce mobility, seasonal migration, operational feasibility, budgetary availability, and implementation timelines, a reasonable coverage ratio of approximately 25% of the active renewed worker base has been considered for estimation purposes for the kit distribution, said officials.

Glucose powder, oral rehydration solution (ORS) sachets, sun caps, towels, sharbat concentrate, reusable water bottles — these are among the key items that will be included in summer kits set to be distributed by the Delhi government to one lakh construction workers to help them stay hydrated amid scorching temperatures, officials said.

As part of the heatwave action plan, officials said that the government is planning to distribute summer kits to labourers and workers at construction sites during peak summer months.

A tender to appoint a Public Sector Unit (PSU) has also been floated for procurement of the items, packaging and distribution of the kits to workers by the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (DBOCWW) Board, officials said.