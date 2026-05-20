From ORS sachets to sun caps: Delhi government to distribute summer kits to construction workers to tackle heat

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Glucose powder, oral rehydration solution (ORS) sachets, sun caps, towels, sharbat concentrate, reusable water bottles — these are among the key items that will be included in summer kits set to be distributed by the Delhi government to one lakh construction workers to help them stay hydrated amid scorching temperatures, officials said.
As part of the heatwave action plan, officials said that the government is planning to distribute summer kits to labourers and workers at construction sites during peak summer months.
A tender to appoint a Public Sector Unit (PSU) has also been floated for procurement of the items, packaging and distribution of the kits to workers by the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (DBOCWW) Board, officials said.
According to officials, each kit will have nine items including 250 grams of instant energy glucose, one kg premium quality sattu (roasted gram flour), ORS sachets, cotton gamcha (towel), sunlight protection cap, prickly heat powder, one-litre water bottle, 250 ml of sharbat concentrate. The items will be kept in a durable utility backpack.
“The selected PSU shall be responsible for executing the project in a timely, efficient, and transparent manner, ensuring adherence to the specifications, quality standards, and delivery timelines prescribed by DBOCWW ,” said officials.
The approximate cost of distribution of each kit is estimated to be Rs 1,890.
On the importance of the drive, officials said that the government recognises that construction workers engaged in outdoor and labour-intensive activities are particularly vulnerable to extreme summer conditions and heatwave related occupational risks such as dehydration, heat stress, fatigue, and associated health complications.
Officials said that priority for distributing kits will be given to workers working on construction sites. “Since real-time authenticated data regarding construction workers presently engaged at construction sites in Delhi is not available with the Board, the estimated beneficiary coverage has been derived on the basis of active and renewed registered construction workers maintained in the records/database of the DBOCWW,” said officials.
Taking into account workforce mobility, seasonal migration, operational feasibility, budgetary availability, and implementation timelines, a reasonable coverage ratio of approximately 25% of the active renewed worker base has been considered for estimation purposes for the kit distribution, said officials.
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