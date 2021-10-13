From Nov 1, East & North MCDs to collect only segregated waste

In a bid to reduce the pressure on Delhi’s landfills, the North and East MCDs will only collect segregated waste from households under its jurisdiction starting November 1. North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel said: “After November 1, we will initially stop collecting waste that is not segregated. Later, we will impose fines on violators.”

Commissioner of the East MCD Vikas Anand said from November 1, it would be mandatory for households to segregate waste. He added that the civic body plans to impose a penalty on violators after a month. The South MCD claims it is conducting segregation in 37 wards in parts.

The solid waste management by-laws, notified by L-G Anil Baijal in 2018 places the onus of waste segregation — into wet waste (biodegradable), dry waste (non-biodegradable), and domestic hazardous waste — directly on those who generate it, including households. Violators are liable to pay Rs 200 as a fine.

The aim behind waste segregation is to reduce pressure on landfill sites. Delhi sends over 5,000 tonnes of waste to three landfills every day. Experts said of the municipal solid waste generated, around 50% is compostable waste, and 20% is recyclable. The overflowing Ghazipur landfill collapsed in September 2018, killing two.

Anand said he has directed officials to organise public awareness campaigns with RWAs and market associations on benefits of waste segregation and its positive impacts.

Goel said the civic bodies would paste red stickers on premises of regular defaulters. He has directed officials to ensure segregated waste is transported separately in different coloured bins for wet and dry waste up to the processing facility by the concessionaires.