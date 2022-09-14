From no riots to better fitness: Amit Shah’s 25-yr target for Delhi Police

No riots, no terror attacks, no corruption, better traffic planning, and a focus on fitness — in a recent visit to the Delhi Police headquarters, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the Delhi Police to set targets for the next 25 years, when India will mark 100 years of independence, it is learnt.

On August 30, Shah, the Home Secretary and other officials visited the PHQ, and were given a presentation by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. “Among other things, he spoke to them about the merger of the police control room (PCR) with the district police, and its impact,” a senior police officer said, adding that he also showed the current status of all Northeast Delhi riots cases.

After seeing their presentation, Shah directed police officials to focus on the above-mentioned points over the next 25 years, it is learnt.

Following Shah’s visit, Arora is learnt to have made eight teams, comprising two officers each, and assigned them each key tasks. On September 5, a message was sent to all the assigned officers by the then Officer on Special Duty to the Police Commissioner, Romil Baaniya.

The topics mentioned in the message include avoiding recurrence of riots till 2047; reducing quantum and incidents of corruption; making Delhi incident-free when it comes to terror; ensuring smooth flow of traffic; and promoting fitness in the force.

When contacted, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said, “After the meeting with the Home Minister, we have started brainstorming about how to meet the objectives he mentioned during the meeting. Now, the existing mechanisms are being strengthened and (we are) brainstorming on newer ways to improve our working.”

She added, “For prevention of communal riots, they are developing intelligence, keeping watch on the floating of rumours, exaggerated versions of real incidents circulated by interested groups on social media. We have fine-tuned our human intelligence collection network and gathered timely inputs in case any such development is going on. There is our latest social media infrastructure and perception management team which also works in this regard to find out if there is any such development.”

“We are rounding up and (carrying out) preventive arrest of rumour mongers, ruffians, bad characters and other criminals trying to exploit the situation for selfish ends. Mobilisation of men, material and necessary equipment; identification and activation of new pickets at vulnerable points; procurement of additional vehicles; holding meetings with respectable representative groups and other opinion makers including Aman committees. Even very small calls are monitored with utmost sensitivity to prevent recurrence of riots. Any inter-community issue is taken care of at senior-most level and resolved promptly to prevent such recurrence,” she said.

Nalwa also said Delhi Police has been taking steps to prevent and detect corruption or any other malpractices on the part of its personnel in their official or private conduct. “Our traffic police are always on alert at every intersection and they ensure congestion-free movement of traffic. There is always room for improvement and we are taking note of all traffic developments daily and discussing and planning to refine our traffic strategies to ensure congestion-free traffic. The process of brainstorming is also going on as to how we can have zero traffic problem in Delhi before 2025,” she added.

“There is also brainstorming on the issue of how we can make fitness a part of our daily routine. We are also brainstorming on how we can integrate sports with our conventional ideas of fitness like PT and Parade and how we can integrate the duties at police station level,” she said.