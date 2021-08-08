Delhi: From Monday, students of classes X-XII can visit schools for help with practicals, admission queries

The Delhi government is now tentatively considering how and when to re-open schools, a little over three months after the peak of the second wave. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Students of classes X to XII can start visiting their schools from Monday to seek help with admission-related work and their practicals.

In an order on Sunday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated that “students of classes X to XII are permitted to visit their schools for admission-related work including counselling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams”. It also stated that health checkups and referral services conducted from schools can resume, which children of all ages may visit with their guardians.

This is the first move towards allowing students to visit schools since the second Covid wave struck the city. Schools in Delhi have largely been shut since March last year. In January, schools opened in a limited way for senior students – they were allowed to come to school before board exams to clear doubts and meet teachers. Online classes continued throughout. As the second wave swept across the country, schools were shut again in the capital in April. Board exams were also postponed.

The Delhi government is now tentatively considering how and when to re-open schools, a little over three months after the peak of the second wave. On Friday, the DDMA had decided to set up a committee of experts comprising officials of the Education and Health departments to chalk out a detailed plan, along with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Last month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had invited parents, students, teachers and principals to write in through email to the government with suggestions on whether schools and colleges should re-open and in what manner. Since the start of the pandemic, parental consent has been central to the return of children to physical school. When schools in Delhi had reopened in a limited manner for senior students, children could only report to school with written consent from parents.

As suggestions from parents are being sent out to the government, some parents emphasised on the need for vaccines before a move towards re-opening. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has in the past said that vaccination options for children should be explored soon so that schools can reopen in a safe environment. At present, vaccination for children has not started.