Noida: From March 1, attack by a pet to attract Rs 10,000 fine

From March 1 next year, pet owners in Noida will have to pay a Rs 10,000 fine if their pets attack people/other animals and will also be responsible for treatment of the injured party. The decision was taken by the Noida Authority in its latest meeting.

The Authority has also made it mandatory for owners to register their pet dogs and cats on its pet registration app by paying a fee by January 31, 2023. It has further made sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccines for pets mandatory, with a Rs 2,000 per month fine for non-compliance to be applied from March 1 next year. The Authority will also provide shelters at its own expense, with the consent of Resident Welfare Associations, where sick and aggressive dogs will be kept and maintained by the RWAs. Feeding spots will also be set up and marked with a board. It will also be the responsibility of dog owners to clean up after their pets, it has said.

Noida Authority officials had earlier announced the framework for the proposed policies in the wake of the death of an infant who was attacked by a stray dog as his parents worked on a road in Noida’s Lotus Boulevard Society. ACEO Prabhash Kumar had also said while a registration app had already existed, its use had to be properly implemented.

Other developments include a policy for structural audits of buildings, completion of proposals before issuing a tender for the Noida heliport, and additional vehicles for police.

According to the Authority, a structural audit report has to be submitted by IIT, NIT, or other expert institutes before the issuance of partial or full occupancy certificates of buildings. After this, if 25% or above allottees of the Apartment Owner Associations (AOA) complain about defects, a committee of the Authority will decide if it is a major or minor issue, with the former being examined by experts. According to the relevant legislation, from the date of issuance of the occupancy certificate, it is the builder’s initial responsibility to remove defects, while after five years it would be that of the AOA.

The Authority also noted that in the allotment of assets through e-auctions, disruption was being caused by excessive bids. In the future, those not taking the plots will forfeit their registration amount.

As per the meeting, the heliport tender is also moving apace. According to Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, “The amended ‘request for proposal’ for the heliport has been approved. A tender will be floated soon.”

Meanwhile, as many as 55 new vehicles will also be provided to the Gautam Buddh Nagar police. In October, 14 vehicles had been provided. Police had previously highlighted a shortage of available vehicles.