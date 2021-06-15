From Mann ki Baat to yoga camps: Covid cases down, Delhi BJP prepares for series of political events

With Covid-19 cases on the decline, Delhi BJP has lined up a series of events across the city from June 23 to July 6, starting with a symposium to mark the birth anniversary of party ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukerjee. (File photo)

With Covid-19 cases on the decline, Delhi BJP has lined up a series of events across the city from June 23 to July 6, starting with a symposium to mark the birth anniversary of party ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukerjee.

Small gatherings will also be organised at every booth on June 27, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation through his Mann Ki Baat programme. The state unit has directed that the programme should be heard by party leaders and office bearers, along with community members, in every booth.

“Not more than 20-25 people will be present in each booth,” General Secretary of Delhi BJP Harsh Malhotra said.

There are over 13,000 booths in Delhi where the BJP has appointed its office bearers and plans to hold the event. The social issues raised by the Prime Minister during the programme have to be spread with the help of media and social media, as per the party instructions to office bearers. If any person mentioned in the programme is from the area, then the person should be felicitated, the instructions read.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that a plantation drive will be held between June 23 and July 6 to mark the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukerjee.

The state wing has also planned that June 25–the day when the Emergency came in effect—will be observed as a black day and people who went to jail under Maintenance of Internal Security Act will be honoured. The party workers have been told to highlight Congress’ role in “subverting democracy”.

A yoga camp at every ward on International Yoga Day (June 29) is also on the cards.

The state unit has directed its office bearers to start a campaign with pictures of influential people, sportspersons, actors, public representatives while practising yoga.

General Secretary of Delhi BJP Harsh Malhotra said yoga camps will be held in at least 600 locations. Covid protocols will be followed at the camps, he added.