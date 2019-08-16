From making a Naya Bharat formation to mobbing Modi, children’s day out at Red Fort

At 4.30 am on Thursday, Kiran Singh (32) and her two children left their Uttam Nagar home to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak as India celebrated its 73rd year of Independence.

“This is the first time we are going to watch Modi ji’s speech live,” said Singh, adding that he had done “a good job by scrapping Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir”. Like her, hundreds of people walked through the streets of Old Delhi to reach Red Fort. Full text: PM Narendra Modi’s 2019 Independence Day speech

Clad in a white kurta pyjama and a colourful turban, the Prime Minister reached the venue at 7.30 am. Delivering his sixth Independence Day address, and the first under his second term, Modi spoke about how the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 was a step towards ‘one nation, one Constitution’.

The PM also made several other announcements in his 95-minute speech, like promising to provide piped drinking water to every household across the country.

Ganesh (30), an accountant from Azadpur, however, reserved his verdict on the speech. “We will wait and see how much work is actually done in the next five years,” he said.

Students from around 41 government schools and MCD schools, wearing matching caps and carrying raincoats, also thronged the venue. Seated opposite the podium from where the Prime Minister addressed the gathering, the children — dressed in blue, white, saffron and green — created a formation spelling “Naya Bharat” against the backdrop of the Tricolour.

Antima (13), Urooj (12) and Babita (12) from Paharganj’s Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, who sat at the edges and formed a boundary to the flag formation, were excited about the event. “Fifty of us practised every day for the past 15 days. We even practised on Sunday… and we got here at 5 am,” said Urooj. The students sang Vijay Vishwa Tiranga Pyara, a patriotic song, to commemorate Independence Day.

“We didn’t sing continuously, we got a break for refreshments too. When it rained, we put on the raincoats,” said Babita. As rains lashed the capital during the day, transparent raincoats were seen with teachers, children and the police alike.

Throughout the event, a stream of students filed to the back and formed long queues for a bottle of water and to use the makeshift toilet. A girl was also sent to the medical ambulance outside as she fell ill. But their enthusiasm never dimmed as they were all too excited to witness the Prime Minister “in real life”.

Seated away from the younger students on chairs were boys studying in higher grades. Yash Kumar (17), a humanities student from Government Boys’ Senior Secondary School in Preet Vihar, said, “A day after the Article 370 decision, my political science teacher explained its history. At the end of the discussion, she asked us our opinion. I think development will take place in J&K now. But a section of people are suffering as restrictions are in place… so the situation can turn bad.”