From guns to drones : Made in India defence tech steals show at 2-day police expo

“If there is biometric access control for our phones, then why not have it for our weapons too?” asked Gaurav Pilania, as he held a “smart holster” in his hand. Pilania is the director of business development at Hans Energy, that built “smart holster” — a gun holder which releases the weapon only when an authorised user holds it.

Advertising

The product, made in UP’s Kanpur, was among several innovations showcased at the 5th International Police Expo last week. The expo featured high-tech drones with German technology, the latest light-weight bullet resistant jacket made using technology from BARC, and a pipe fitted inside a vehicle’s bonnet which can douse a fire in the engine before it spreads.

Among the visitors at the two-day expo were state police, paramilitary forces, and a few people with a penchant for drones and gun-related paraphernalia.

One of the products that was well received was the ‘Bhabha Kavach’ — a light-weight jacket which can resist bullets from an AK-47 assault rifle (7.62 mm hard steel core bullets) and the 5.56 mm INSAS rifle — developed by the Ordnance Factories Board (OFB) and the public sector metals and metal alloys manufacturer, MIDHANI. “Since we have used technology from BARC, the jacket has been called Bhabha Kavach. So far, the BSF, CRPF, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh police forces have shown interest. They will place orders once the MHA approval comes,” said V K Chaudhary from OFB.

Advertising

Also on display were firefighter suits, anti-mine boots, cold weather jackets, portable shelters, gas masks, barbed wire, survival blankets and fences.

An interesting counter showcased E-Protekkt, a pipe installed in a bonnet, which works by measuring the temperature of the car. The company’s regional manager Akhilesh Shukla said, “Once the car engine gets to 120 degrees Celsius, the pipe explodes and douses the fire and avoid incidents such as the recent fire in a car near Akshardham, which resulted in a loss of lives.”