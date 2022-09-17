From govt schools, stories of NEET and JEE success

Twenty-eight students from Delhi government schools feature among the top 1,000 ranks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) this year. They were felicitated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at Thyagaraj Stadium on Friday.

Kejriwal said 648 students from government schools cleared NEET while 493 cleared JEE. “I dream to provide the highest quality of education to every child in India… I am delighted to have been able to do this in Delhi at least,” he said. The Indian Express spoke to some of the students at the event:

Prerit Gautam

A student of School of Specialised Excellence, Sector-17, Rohini, he secured a rank of 405 in GEN-EWS category in NEET. His father is an auto driver. “I want to pursue cardio and gastro because my father has severe gastric problems. He is unable to speak sometimes because of his health issues,” Prerit said.

Prerit’s brother is 27 years old and had paused his studies to contribute to Prerit’s education. “My elder brother has completed polytechnic. Now, he will pursue B.Tech next year and then go for GATE. He stopped mid-way because of me… but he never shows it,” Prerit said.

Harsh

He secured a rank of 569 in GEN-EWS category in JEE Exam.

His Father has a stall in a local bazaar and his mother is a housewife. He had to miss classes in 11th grade to help his father’s stall during Covid. His teachers kept pushing him to continue with his studies. They used to share e-books with him which he used to read on a tablet while helping his father. When he entered Class 12th, his mother started going to work so that he could study for JEE. Just before JEE mains, he was diagnosed with a heart disease which needed an urgent surgery. Due to this, he decided to drop plans of JEE, but he said his teachers motivated him to appear.

Karan Taneja

A student of the School of Specialised Excellence in Sector-17, Rohini, he secured a rank of 402 in the General-Economically Weaker Section category in NEET.

He lives with his elder brother, uncle, and aunt. Both of Karan’s parents passed away 10 years ago. His elder brother, who is 31 years old, works in a shop.

Karan could not afford formal coaching and relied on YouTube for studying. “Our financial condition was not good and Covid took a toll on us. I stayed motivated because of my family’s dreams and aspirations,” he said.

Advertisement

He wishes to pursue MBBS at Ram Manohar Lohiya Medical College in New Delhi.

Mukesh

A student of Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Adarsh Nagar, he secured a rank of 504 in the Scheduled Caste category in NEET. Although his primary aim was to join the army, he could not clear the physical test of the National Defence Academy exam.

“My teacher always used to say Rashtra sarvopari hai (Nation is above everything), and I followed that. That is why I wanted to clear the NDA. But when I could not, I thought I would do something for the nation in a different manner,” he said. Mukesh lives with his father, mother, and elder brother. His father is a painter while his elder brother is an electrician. “During the lockdown, everything stopped. Papa was not getting work, neither was my brother. When we started facing problems, we went back to our village.” His village is Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Mukesh took his class 12 exams in 2018 and secured 80%. After being unsuccessful at clearing the NDA exam, he decided to prepare for NEET in 2019.

He wishes to study MBBS at Maulana Azad Medical College.