Getting from Delhi to Jaipur will be faster from Feb 12. Here’s how

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 12. This stretch of the expressway is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur, said officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

At an event in Delhi earlier this week, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said with the inauguration of the project, it would take two hours to travel from Delhi to Jaipur.

On January 30 in a tweet, Gadkari announced that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 12. The stretch was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on February 4.

NHAI officials said the Sohna-Dausa stretch will reduce the burden on the Delhi-Jaipur highway and also reduce traffic congestion in Gurgaon.

An official said that for commuters headed to Jaipur, they will need to exit at KM-180 which connects Agra-Jaipur highway at Dausa.

“The completed stretch goes up to Bonli covering a distance of over 245 km. The toll charges are yet to be finalised. For people travelling from Delhi to Jaipur, especially over weekends, the travel time will be significantly reduced,” said the official.

The expressway between Sohna in Haryana and Dausa in Rajasthan is the first leg of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. Once completed, the 1,380-km-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway – which will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat – is expected to reduce travel time between the two metro cities from 24 hours to over 12-12.5 hours. The eight-lane access-controlled expressway can be expanded to a 12-lane expressway depending on the volume of traffic.

Advertisement

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will have wayside amenities including resorts, restaurants, food courts, fuel stations, facilities for truckers, logistics parks, a helicopter ambulance service for accident victims and a heliport, which will use drone services for business. Over 2 million trees and shrubs are planned to be planted along the highway. It is also planned that the expressway will have animal overpasses to facilitate unrestricted movement of wildlife.

In Haryana, the expressway will pass through Gurgaon, Nuh and Palwal. Over 160 km stretch of the expressway which passes through Haryana is being built at a cost of Rs 10,400 crore.

In September 2021, after reviewing the progress of a section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Sohna, Gadkari had said the corridor will improve connectivity in Nuh and Palwal through multiple interchanges to connect the expressway with major highways like KMP and DND Sohna.