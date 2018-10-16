From Dec, property tax collection at doorstep for elderly: SDMC

Delhi government launched its doorstep delivery scheme last month. Delhi government launched its doorstep delivery scheme last month.

A month after the Delhi government launched its doorstep delivery scheme, the South Corporation has adopted a proposal to extend the service to senior citizens — to pay property tax.

SDMC standing committee chairperson Shikha Rai moved the proposal Monday, under which employees of the corporation will visit senior citizens at their homes to help them get their property tax returns filled and accept payment.

The move is expected to benefit 1.23 lakh out of 4.44 lakh tax payers. “Senior citizens have been facing difficulties in visiting far away offices and banks for paying property tax. It would be appreciable to provide a doorstep service facility to aged tax payers. This will also enhance tax collection,” she said.

The scheme will be launched on December 1, and payment will be accepted in cash or cheque by June 15 every year. Senior citizens will have to call property tax department offices and leave a message, after which employees will visit their homes.

“It has been observed that senior citizens are not aware of the amount that needs to be paid as tax, as no notice or bill is sent to them,” she said.

