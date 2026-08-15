From Chandni Chowk to Lutyens’ Delhi, heritage buildings could become hotels, offices

From the havelis of Chandni Chowk in the Walled City to heritage buildings in Lutyens’ Delhi and Civil Lines, the Capital’s historic properties could soon get a new lease of life – as hotels, offices, museums, libraries and cultural spaces.

The draft Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2047 proposes incentives for owners to preserve heritage buildings while allowing them to adapt these structures for new uses, provided their architectural and historical character is protected.

The plan proposes an incentive Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of 50 for heritage properties. Incentive FAR is the extra building floor area granted by local authorities above the standard baseline limit while allowing construction on a plot of land. It is meant to make it financially worthwhile for owners to preserve their heritage properties.

According to the plan, the incentive FAR will be awarded through Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates, subject to separate regulations that will be framed later.

But the incentive would come with conditions. According to the plan, “A TDR certificate will be issued only after the required repairs and improvements have been made and relevant certification is obtained from the concerned agency…” Owners could face penalties if they fail to carry out the repairs and promised maintenance or damage the heritage value of a building, it added.

New role for old buildings

The plan proposes adaptive reuse, allowing part or all of a heritage building to be converted for “commercial, office, hotel or socio-cultural uses”. This could include performance spaces, museums, libraries, craft centres and similar activities, subject to approval by statutory authorities and a heritage impact assessment.

The basic condition – the building’s heritage significance must be preserved. “Such conversion shall be allowed only where the character and heritage significance of the building are preserved,” the plan stated.

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It also proposes to relax space standards in heritage buildings where necessary to make adaptive reuse practical. Fire and life-safety safety measures will have to be provided.

Heritage zones

Chandni Chowk in Walled City – Old Delhi, which is also known as Shahjahanabad – has been identified as one of three heritage zones because of its concentration of historic assets. The other two are Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone and the Civil Lines Bungalow Area.

The plan also lists five archaeological parks – Mehrauli, Tughlaqabad Biodiversity Park, Sultan Garhi, Indraprastha and Northern Ridge.

The plan extends the conservation provisions to heritage buildings and structures that are “protected or unprotected, listed or non-listed”, allowing conservation, restoration, repair, reconstruction and adaptive reuse, subject to conditions.

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Push for Walled City

For the revitalisation of the Walled City, the plan proposes a coordinated, multi-agency initiative for redevelopment. According to the plan, the concerned local body/agency will identify cultural precincts, prepare and implement conservation and area improvement plans for these precincts in coordination with concerned agencies.

“Support may be provided to the owners of heritage buildings for conservation, restoration and adaptive reuse…,” it said.

Removal of polluting industries

Further, the plan seeks to move out polluting industries from the Walled City. “…polluting industries and hazardous trades shall be removed from the Walled City. Godowns and wholesale activity shall be discouraged and shifted to compatible areas in the city. Storage of hazardous/inflammable commodities shall not be permitted and storage of bulky commodities shall be restricted,” it said.

At the same time, the Walled City would be promoted as a cultural and commercial destination with an “active 24×7 economy”. Performance spaces, small museums, libraries, reading rooms, craft centres and guest houses are proposed to encourage the development of the area as a cultural hub.

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Walkable streets

The plan also seeks to make the Walled City more pedestrian-friendly. It proposes mandatory setting up of public plazas around major transit stations in areas with high-rises.

Besides, shops, cafes and retail; walkable and barrier-free public spaces with shades; seating and other amenities are also on the cards.

Further, the plan proposes “zero tolerance” for encroachment and unauthorised occupation of public spaces, including illegal parking, extension of shops and vending non-designated areas. Heavy penalties have been proposed in the plan.

“Parks and open spaces within the Walled City shall not be used for creation of multi-level parking… Area improvement plans for katras, bazaars… shall be prepared in consultation with residents and stakeholders,” the plan stated.

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Once the policy is notified, the local bodies and concerned agencies will be directed to set up heritage cells to monitor and manage assets, identify landmark modern and industrial heritage, delineate cultural precincts and facilitate adaptive-reuse projects. The plan also proposes setting up a Heritage Fund to support such initiatives.