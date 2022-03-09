From bus travel to education, Delhi CM lists steps taken to empower women

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday honoured women from various fields and said the AAP government was making sure that women stand on the same pedestal as men.

He also praised the work done by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

“Most governments misused commissions and boards to lure people who would gain them political leverage. But we did not follow that precedent… Today, DCW stands tall as an exemplary body from which all state commissions take inspiration. In my opinion, the National Commission for Women should learn from the DCW as to how to uplift women’s causes,” he said.

Kejriwal also spoke of the initiatives taken by the government on women’s empowerment.

“Half our aim of women empowerment gets fulfilled when these girls, who are perhaps first-generation learners, get to study in world-class schools. We’re doing whatever we can in our capacity to make our students the best versions of themselves… When women get to stand on an equal pedestal, they fly so high that they leave everyone behind,” he said.

“When we had made bus travel free for women, we faced a lot of flak in the name of giving freebies… We aim to empower the weakest section of the society so they can stand next to the most elite with confidence. So many girls have been able to access education — because of free bus travel, they can easily go to college,” the Chief Minister added.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who was also present, said, “Today the number of public buses in Delhi has crossed the figure of seven thousand. There are marshals present on every bus. That’s why our sisters and daughters today feel safe while travelling in buses.”

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said that in the last six years, the commission had processed 1.23 lakh cases.

“The 181 helpline team has attended more than 15 lakh calls… Our aim is to make such a system in which people are afraid to commit crimes against women and we are working on it with full dedication,” Maliwal stated.