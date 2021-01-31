From Bahadurgarh, hundreds set out to ‘stand guard’ at Singhu

Hundreds of men from Pakora Chowk in Bahadurgarh, part of the Tikri border protest, left for Singhu on directions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) to “protect” farmers there, a day after stone pelting and violence broke out when a group of 200 men entered the site. Hundreds of farmers from Haryana, meanwhile, made their way to the Tikri protest site in tractors on Saturday, saying they are joining “for the long haul”.

On Friday, a group of people, claiming to be local residents, had gotten past three layers of security barricades to reach the protest site at Singhu border where violence broke out.

Hardeep Singh (40) from Moga district in Punjab, who has been at the protest site at Bahadurgarh for the last two months, was among those who left for Singhu border on Saturday. “We are just going to guard the entire protest site.

Police and BJP’s men created violence there. We will go and ensure this doesn’t happen. We are not there to fight but just to protect, support and defend them. We will be on guard,” he said. “For two months we have been peaceful. There is only so much we can tolerate.”

With Hardeep were Gyan Singh (63) and a few younger men. Gyan Singh said, “We are only going there to guard the site. Goons were disturbing the peace there, tearing tents and pelting stones.”

Darshan Singh (40), a member of the stage management committee at Pakora Chowk, told The Indian Express,

“Around 300 tractors have left for Singhu today. They are going there so that no gundagardi happens.”

At the new bus stand in Bahadurgarh, where BKU Ugrahan leaders have stationed themselves, Jaswinder Singh Longowal (40), a leader of the group, said, “Around 900-1,000 men have gone from here to support them. If any such group approaches the site again, we will stop them.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of tractors from Haryana made their way via the Rohtak bypass to Tikri border protest site on Saturday.