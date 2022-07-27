scorecardresearch
From August, power bill to come with opt-in form thanking CM, reminding consumers of subsidy

Delhi residents did not have to pay anything if they used 200 units of power per month. A subsidy of 50% was granted to those who used up to 400 units a month. A power department official said that on average, people got a benefit of around Rs 800 per month because of the scheme.

Written by Gayathri Mani | New Delhi |
Updated: July 27, 2022 1:45:47 am
At present, around 30.39 lakh households get 100% subsidy and about 16.59 lakh get 50% subsidy. (Representational Photo)

From August, Delhi residents will get an electricity bill along with a receipt of the amount they saved over the past seven years because of the state government’s subsidy.

A letter from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with a consent form to continue availing of the subsidy, will also be attached to the bill.

The letter from the CM will have his picture and will read, “2015 main, Delhi main nayi sarkar banne ke baad se abhi tak aapko aapke Bijli bilo mein Rs xxxx ki chhoot di gayi. Abhi yeh nirnaya liya gaya hai ki October 2022 se ye chhoot unhi logon ko di jayegi jo iske liye aavedhan karenge. Yadi aap chahate hain li bijlee bilon mein aapko chhoot milti rahe to aap, nimn form bharkar, nimn pate… par jama kar dein… aapka Arvind Kejriwal.” (In 2015, after the new government was formed in Delhi, you have got a subsidy of Rs XXXX in your electricity bill so far. It has now been decided that from October 2022, the subsidy will be given only to those who opt for it. If you want to continue getting the subsidy, submit the following form at the address that follows… yours, Arvind Kejriwal).

The consent form to opt in for the subsidy, which will be addressed to the CM, reads, “Aadharniya Mukhyamantri ji, aaj tak aapne jo hume bijlee bill mein chhoot di, uske liye bahut bahut dhanyawad. Mai chahta/chahti hun ki mujhe bijlee bilon mein di jaane wali chhoot kripaya jaari rakhen. Main aapka aabhari rahunga/rahungi…” (Respected Chief Minister, I thank you for the power subsidy I have got till date. I want to continue getting the subsidy. I will be thankful to you).

The consumer will have to fill in their Voter ID and mobile number in the form, and sign and submit it to the nearby billing centre.

Officials said that the contract account (CA) number of the consumer and address will already be there. If consumers do not submit the form, they will not get a subsidy starting October 1.

Sources said the department is also planning to set up a centralised WhatsApp number, where the consumers can register and submit CA numbers to seek subsidy. “We are planning to explore this option for ease. If people register their number, they will get an OTP, where they can register for subsidy without any hassle. We are still exploring this option,” said a source.

Apart from this, the government is also planning to conduct an awareness campaign across the city for the next two months to inform people about the power subsidy options.

