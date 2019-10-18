From April 1, new tech to give air quality data and sources of pollution every 4 hrs: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will share data relating to air quality and specify the sources of pollution every four hours from April 1 next year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Thursday, asserting that policy decisions cannot be taken based on old studies. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said both internal and external factors affect Delhi’s air quality. He said it is nearly impossible to assess the individual impact of various sources of pollution with the existing technology.

“We have set up a centre near DPCC office… It is taking samples of air daily. After analysing it for a year, the base data of air quality will be prepared. From next April, we will be able to provide details of air pollution, including sources, every four hours,” Kejriwal said.

Responding to reports, Kejriwal said it is not appropriate “to blame only the people of Delhi” for pollution.

“Today I read an expert opinion based on a 2015 report by IIT-Kanpur. But we can’t take a policy decision on the basis of data from four years ago. I have a 2018 report from TERI which says that in winter, only 36% of pollution in Delhi is due to internal sources… in summer, 26% pollution is caused by internal sources,” he added.

BJP leader Vijay Goel slammed Kejriwal for trying to discredit reports of various institutions. “The reports of experts say that only 1-10% of the pollution is due to stubble burning and 90% of the pollution is due to local factors,” he said.

Responding to Goel, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said pollution should be the main focus across the country. “Goel should question BJP CMs for pollution of Gurgaon, Faridabad and Bhiwadi,” he said.