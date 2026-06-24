From AI to traffic management: Delhi LG calls for people-centric policing

Strict action against reckless driving, integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for crime prevention, need for a community policing framework, women representation in the force, timely promotions — these were among the key issues highlighted by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu during his first visit on Wednesday to the Delhi Police Headquarters after assuming office.

Laying out a roadmap for proactive, technology-driven and people-centric policing in the Capital, the LG chaired a high-level review meeting on Wednesday with Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and senior officers.

The meeting which lasted for two hours, attended by all Special Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police, focused on strengthening public safety, crime prevention, traffic management, community engagement and personnel welfare.