From AI to traffic management: Delhi LG calls for people-centric policing

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Strict action against reckless driving, integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for crime prevention, need for a community policing framework, women representation in the force, timely promotions — these were among the key issues highlighted by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu during his first visit on Wednesday to the Delhi Police Headquarters after assuming office.
Laying out a roadmap for proactive, technology-driven and people-centric policing in the Capital, the LG chaired a high-level review meeting on Wednesday with Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and senior officers.
The meeting which lasted for two hours, attended by all Special Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police, focused on strengthening public safety, crime prevention, traffic management, community engagement and personnel welfare.
Addressing the senior leadership of the force, the LG emphasised the need for a policing model that is humane, highly visible, approachable and preventive in nature, asserting that public trust can only be strengthened through fairness, transparency and responsiveness.
Reiterating the administration’s commitment to public safety, Sandhu also endorsed strict control over crime and declared that the safety and security of women, children and senior citizens remain completely non-negotiable. He directed officers to identify crime-prone areas, prevent street crime and ensure heightened security for girl students across the city.
Highlighting the importance of modern policing, the LG instructed Delhi Police to aggressively leverage advanced technologies such as AI, drones, facial recognition systems and social media monitoring to strengthen intelligence gathering and crime prevention capabilities. He also stressed continuous skill enhancement, particularly in tackling cybercrime and handling sensitive Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases.
On traffic management, Sandhu called for stringent enforcement against violations, especially wrong-side driving, triple-riding on two-wheelers and riding without helmets. He directed authorities to ensure a strong and visible deployment of traffic personnel at major congestion points while simultaneously promoting responsible road-user behaviour.
In a major push towards community participation, the LG asked Delhi Police to actively integrate Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) and street vendors into the community policing framework to build stronger grassroots intelligence networks and enhance local security.
Sandhu also underscored the importance of transparent transfer policies, timely promotions and improved career progression for personnel, particularly those in the lower ranks. Further, the LG called for increased representation of women in the force and suggested exploring Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support to strengthen martyr welfare initiatives.
Aligning policing with broader civic goals, the LG directed that Delhi Police residential colonies be transformed into “Zero-Waste” complexes, replicating the successful Navjeevan Vihar model in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Emphasising accountability and results-oriented governance, Sandhu reminded officers that people ultimately judge institutions by outcomes rather than intent. Assuring Delhi Police of his full support, he urged the force to work with renewed commitment and deliver visible improvements in safety, security and public service.
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