From 50% payment before challenge to penalties on delay: Delhi enforces new traffic challan system

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Traffic violators in Delhi will now have to deposit 50% of the fine before approaching a court to contest it under a new framework, which introduces a structured and time-bound process for settling challans with an emphasis on digital monitoring and stricter enforcement, a statement from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s Office said on Sunday.
“Delaying traffic challans will cost dear, and payments must be made within deadlines,” the CM was quoted as saying in the statement. It will trigger daily electronic notices.
Continued non-payment will lead to restrictions on vehicle-related services, including tax payments and licence or registration processes. Vehicles may also be flagged as “not to be transacted” on the portal, blocking further transactions until dues are cleared. In certain cases, and subject to court orders, vehicles may even be impounded.
Calling the system “fully digital, transparent and accountable,” the CM said it is aimed at improving compliance with traffic rules and reducing road accidents.
The Delhi government, as per the statement, will also implement amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. As part of this, individuals committing five or more violations within a year will be classified as “serious offenders” and may face suspension or disqualification of their driving licence.
Under the revised system, officials said, violators will have 45 days from the issuance of a challan to either pay the fine or challenge it before a grievance redressal officer through an online portal.
If no action is taken within this period, the challan will be deemed accepted, and the individual will have 30 additional days to make the payment. If a challenge is rejected, the violator can either pay within 30 days or move court after depositing half the challan amount.
Failure to act within these timelines will result in the challan being treated as accepted, with payment required within a further 15 days.
Meanwhile, the issuance of challans will be fully digitised. Authorities will generate e-challans through cameras and surveillance systems, in addition to physical issuance by traffic personnel. E-challans will be sent within three days if a mobile number is available, while physical notices will be delivered within 15 days.
All challans will be recorded sequentially on an online portal. Motorists have been advised to update their contact details on driving licences and vehicle registration certificates.
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