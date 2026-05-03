From 50% payment before challenge to penalties on delay: Delhi enforces new traffic challan system

The Delhi government, as per the statement, will also implement amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Traffic violators in Delhi will now have to deposit 50% of the fine before approaching a court to contest it under a new framework, which introduces a structured and time-bound process for settling challans with an emphasis on digital monitoring and stricter enforcement, a statement from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s Office said on Sunday.

“Delaying traffic challans will cost dear, and payments must be made within deadlines,” the CM was quoted as saying in the statement. It will trigger daily electronic notices.

Continued non-payment will lead to restrictions on vehicle-related services, including tax payments and licence or registration processes. Vehicles may also be flagged as “not to be transacted” on the portal, blocking further transactions until dues are cleared. In certain cases, and subject to court orders, vehicles may even be impounded.