From 35 minutes to 5 minutes: 4-km corridor to boost South Delhi-Gurgaon connectivity

Aiming to ensure seamless connectivity for commuters headed to Gurgaon from South Delhi, the Delhi government has approved the construction of a 4-km-long signal-free flyover on SSN Marg, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Tuesday.

“The stretch is one of South Delhi’s busiest urban corridors and is currently constrained by a signalised bottleneck at Anuvrat Marg. Due to this, vehicles get stuck at the red light, leading to heavy traffic jams,” said the Minister, adding, “There are also encroachments, and this stretch connects farms in the Chattarpur area. The traffic jams become a nightmare during the wedding season.”

The proposed corridor will stretch from the Anuvrat Marg intersection to DLF Farms in Chattarpur and is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve traffic flow along the busy route.

Officials said that it currently takes up to 35 minutes to complete the 4-km journey, and average operating speeds frequently drop below 10 kmph during peak periods. The proposed corridor, once constructed, is expected to reduce travel time to five minutes and improve average speeds to 50 kmph. “It will also bring down the vehicular load, as the majority of traffic will shift to the flyover, while local traffic can use the surface road. This will help people save 12.3 minutes per vehicle,” a PWD explained.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 700 crore. Officials also underlined that the main objective of the project is to augment the capacity of the existing corridor. “Improving traffic circulation, reducing traffic congestion along the SSN corridor, enhancing intersection performance at major junctions along the route by providing grade-separated infrastructure to accommodate increasing traffic demand, and strengthening connectivity between NH-148A and the surrounding residential and institutional areas in South Delhi are some of the key objectives,” said another PWD official.

The PWD Minister said that the feasibility study has been completed and the detailed project report (DPR) is ready. “Tenders will be floated soon… a process that will take about a month, and once the work is awarded, civil construction will begin on the ground,” the official said, adding that it will take about two years to complete the project.

The areas that are expected to benefit are Lado Sarai, Saket, Mehrauli, Chattarpur, Dhan Mill, Sainik Farms, and settlements located along the Delhi Southern Ridge belt –Satbari , Jonaour, Dera Mandi, Asola, apart from Vasant Kunj, Indira Gandhi International Airport, MG Road, and Gurgaon.

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The SSN Marg provides connectivity in four directions. For instance, the northern end of the stretch begins at the signalised intersection of Anuvrat Marg (NH-148A) and SSN Marg near Qutub Minar Metro Station. Traffic approaching from Mehrauli, Lado Sarai and adjoining areas such as Saket and Sainik Farm frequently disperses through SSN Marg towards the Chhattarpur and Fatehpur Beri belt.

The central portion of the corridor passes through the Chattarpur area, which has experienced substantial urban growth over the past decade, officials said, adding that several internal roads connect directly to SSN Marg, channelling local traffic towards the corridor. “The intersection of SSN Marg and Main Chattarpur Road acts as a critical internal node,” an official said.

Meanwhile, towards the South of the Chhattarpur junction, SSN Marg provides connectivity towards Fatehpur Beri and adjoining areas along the southern fringe of Delhi. “It is an important access route for settlements located along the Delhi Southern Ridge belt, including Satbari, Sainik Farm, Jonapur, Dera Mandi and Asola,” officials said.

In addition to vehicular traffic, the corridor is strongly influenced by the nearby Qutub Minar Metro Station, which serves as an important transit node for residents of the surrounding areas, generating substantial feeder traffic along SSN Marg. “Due to the mixed volume of traffic, the stretch witnesses traffic jams throughout the day, and the situation worsens during peak morning and evening hours as it is also one of the key stretches leading to Gurgaon and IGI Airport. Besides, as vehicles come from four directions, they all compete for limited green signal time, which lowers speeds and causes frequent stops across the corridor,” another official said.