‘Gave full diagnosis with half symptoms’: Friends, ex-colleagues recall clinical brilliance of medicine legend Dr J S Guleria

Padma Shri awardee Dr Jagdev Singh Guleria, former AIIMS dean and eminent cardiologist, who passed away in Delhi on January 22 at the age of 98. (Source: X/ @Arunab)

A mentor, a teacher, and a model of clinical excellence — this is how doctors who trained and worked under Padma Shri awardee Dr Jagdev Singh Guleria remember him.

A distinguished physician and cardiologist and former dean of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Dr Guleria died at his home in the Capital on January 22. He was 98.

He leaves behind a legacy of clinical brilliance and mentorship, according to his family, friends and former colleagues.

He is survived by his two sons, both doctors — Dr Randeep Guleria, presently the chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine & Respiratory and Sleep Medicine and Director of Medanta Medical School and former AIIMS director; and Dr Sandeep Guleria, a transplant surgeon.