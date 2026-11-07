Less fried food, more protein: What’s on the menu at Delhi’s Diwali parties

On October 18, Sugandha Wadhwa, 35, hosted her annual Diwali party for school friends — a tradition she has kept up for the past six years.

But over the years, she had begun noticing a change. No matter how elaborate the spread, her guests would arrive with full stomachs, leaving little room for the food she had lovingly put together.

Wadhwa, a resident of Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, says, “I used to wonder where I was going wrong. But later I understood that everyone is now very mindful of their diet.”

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The change was reflected in this year’s menu. Last year, the table had been laden with an elaborate platter of garlic bread, pizza, Italian dishes and deep-fried Indian snacks. This time, her menu read, “Carry your healthy spree.”