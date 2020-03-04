Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, hail & storm

The impact of the western disturbance is likely to wane after Friday. (Representational Image) The impact of the western disturbance is likely to wane after Friday. (Representational Image)

Rain, hail and strong winds are likely in Delhi-NCR Thursday and Friday as a fresh western disturbance is expected to hit Northwest India, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi, said Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir can also expect heavy snowfall over the next couple of days.

“The western disturbance would create an induced cyclonic circulation over the NCR, carrying moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea, which is expected to increase activity of rain, thundershowers, lightning and hailstorm,” Srivastava said.

The induced cyclonic circulation is expected to form over Rajasthan Wednesday, affecting Delhi the following day, Srivastava said.

As per the IMD’s forecast, strong surface winds of about 25-30 kmph along with very light rain or thundershowers is expected Thursday. This would change to light to moderate rains or thundershowers by Friday, accompanied by a squall of about 40-50 kmph, along with a hailstorm at isolated places.

The impact of the western disturbance is likely to wane after Friday.

