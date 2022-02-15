Fresh push to eliminate plastic in East Delhi by EDMC

In an effort to make markets a plastic waste-free zone, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Indian Pollution Control Association, has started an awareness campaign.

This campaign will be run for a month under which plastic exchange-kiosks will be installed at different locations in different markets of East Delhi.

“In these kiosks, local people and shopkeepers will be given cloth bags in exchange of plastic waste and citizens will also be educated about the plastic waste management,” said a senior official of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

This campaign against single use plastic is being organized in Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar, Lal Quarter, Chhota Bazar, Rohtash Nagar, Madhu Vihar Vegetable Market, Saini N Clave (Near Metro Station), Khureji Fruit Market and Dilshad Garden. Started at places like Garden and Satnam Road (Krishna Nagar), this campaign will gradually be carried out in other areas as well, he said.

Commissioner, EDMC, Vikas Anand said, “Plastic is very harmful for our environment and we cannot change the trend of plastic but we can change our habits.” He said that by joining the plastic free campaign, we have to remove plastic from our lifestyle so that we can save our environment. He said that the East Delhi area can be made plastic free only on the basis of public participation.