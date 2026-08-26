Late-night protest at IIT Delhi over student’s suicide, call for resignations

A key demand is the resignation of Prof Sreedevi Upadhyaula, Associate Dean of Student Welfare. However, IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee has so far rejected the demand. (Video screengrab)

Fresh protests erupted at IIT Delhi after 31-year-old Rishikesh Kumar, an M.Sc Physics student, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a campus building on Saturday.

Students said Kumar’s death marked the eighth suicide at the institute since 2023. They have demanded the resignation of the Dean and Associate Deans, an independent inquiry into the deaths and compensation for Kumar’s family.

A key demand is the resignation of Prof Sreedevi Upadhyaula, Associate Dean of Student Welfare. However, IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee has so far rejected the demand.

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A full-faculty meeting was held at IIT Delhi’s Seminar Hall on Tuesday evening, amid the unrest on campus. As the protest continued into the night, several parts of the campus remained cordoned off, with access restricted to buildings and corridors. Even the Cafe Coffee Day area was barricaded, students said, and those seeking to pass through corridors were asked to show their IDs.