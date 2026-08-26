Late-night protest at IIT Delhi over student’s suicide, call for resignations

A key demand is the resignation of Prof Sreedevi Upadhyaula, Associate Dean of Student Welfare.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 26, 2026 12:42 AM IST
Fresh protests erupt at IIT Delhi after M.Sc student’s death by suicideA key demand is the resignation of Prof Sreedevi Upadhyaula, Associate Dean of Student Welfare. However, IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee has so far rejected the demand. (Video screengrab)
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Fresh protests erupted at IIT Delhi after 31-year-old Rishikesh Kumar, an M.Sc Physics student, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a campus building on Saturday.

Students said Kumar’s death marked the eighth suicide at the institute since 2023. They have demanded the resignation of the Dean and Associate Deans, an independent inquiry into the deaths and compensation for Kumar’s family.

A key demand is the resignation of Prof Sreedevi Upadhyaula, Associate Dean of Student Welfare. However, IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee has so far rejected the demand.

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Also Read | IIT Delhi student’s death: Police register FIR after campus protests

A full-faculty meeting was held at IIT Delhi’s Seminar Hall on Tuesday evening, amid the unrest on campus. As the protest continued into the night, several parts of the campus remained cordoned off, with access restricted to buildings and corridors. Even the Cafe Coffee Day area was barricaded, students said, and those seeking to pass through corridors were asked to show their IDs.

Students have called a meeting at 8.30 am in front of the Lecture Hall Complex on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, more than 500 students were packed inside the Lecture Hall Complex at IIT-Delhi, and 2,000 others had gathered outside. Through the previous night, students had held a candlelight vigil, marching around the campus, and taken their agitation into the morning.

Also Read | ‘8 deaths’: Rare protest at IIT Delhi after student’s suicide sparks anger

The gates of the complex were secured, and security personnel had been instructed to refuse entry to all technical staff, parents and family members of students, and other visitors.

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Fresh protests erupt at IIT Delhi after M.Sc student’s death by suicide IIT-D students protesting; (from left) Rishikesh Kumar, mother Asha Poddar and Kumar’s brother Abhishek. (Special Arrangement)

The ongoing mobilisation is unusual at IIT-D, one of India’s most celebrated educational institutions. Students are demanding accountability for what they say is the eighth suicide on campus since 2023, and the response from IIT-D has so far done little to pacify them.

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Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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