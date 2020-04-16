Fresh coronavirus case in Haryana’s Palwal, Tablighi link suspected

The district has so far recorded 30 cases of coronavirus, of which four people have recovered and 26 are active cases.(Express photo/Jaipal Singh) The district has so far recorded 30 cases of coronavirus, of which four people have recovered and 26 are active cases.(Express photo/Jaipal Singh)

After a gap of five days, one more person tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana’s Palwal district Thursday, with officials saying the patient had recently been in contact with people associated with the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

“His sample was taken for testing four days ago as a result of the contact tracing exercise, and the result has returned positive,” said Dr Brahmdeep Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Palwal.

Officials said the patient is a Palwal resident who participates in ‘religious activities’, and had interacted with four people who had attended the Jamaat gathering,

Meanwhile, three other people, who had earlier tested positive in Palwal, have recovered and been discharged, said officials. “All 3 people who have recovered had attended the Nizamuddin gathering. While one is a Bangladeshi citizen, the other two hail from West Bengal,” said the CMO.

The district has so far recorded 30 cases of coronavirus, of which four people have recovered and 26 are active cases. The fourth person who has recovered is a Palwal resident who had recently travelled to Dubai and was the first to test positive in the district.

In Nuh also, according to a health bulletin put out this morning, one person has recovered. Nuh now has 47 active cases of disease – the highest among the 22 districts in the state.

Also, three people have been discharged in Faridabad, bringing the total count of those who have recovered in the district to 11. Faridabad now has 22 active cases.

