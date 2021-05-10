Fresh cases drop marginally in Gurgaon, recoveries go past new infections

Healthcare workers take stock of oxygen cylinders at a makeshift Covid care centre in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Even though Gurgaon continued to record more than 25,000 cases for the second week in a row, things seem to be getting better for the district as there has been a marginal drop in fresh cases despite more samples being tested and recoveries are more than new infections reported.

According to the district health bulletin, a total of 90,782 samples were tested between May 3 and May 9, of which 25,860 turned out to be positive. In comparison, in the preceding week, a total of 81,269 tests were conducted of which 27,358 were positive.

Also, Gurgaon reported 27,603 recoveries last week. In comparison to the preceding week when over 27,000 new cases were reported, only 13,120 people had recovered from the disease.

However, the number of fatalities continued to rise with 90 people succumbing to the infection last week as compared to 68 in the preceding week. Gurgaon also recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-related fatalities on May 7 when 17 people died due to the virus.

Officials from the district administration say they are working on a “war footing” to contain the pandemic.

“Every possible step is being taken to break the chain of infection. Supply of oxygen and medicines is continuously being increased. Apart from ensuring that lockdown norms are followed, we are also appealing to people to cooperate with us and maintain social distancing norms,” said Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

In light of the continuing surge in Covid cases in Gurgaon and other districts of the state, the Government of Haryana had, on Sunday, extended the lockdown by another week.