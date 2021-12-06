Fresh application for EWS admissions to private schools open today

Fresh applications for another round of economically weaker section (EWS) admissions in Delhi’s private schools open on Monday.

This will be the third round of the centralised draw of lots for admissions to these schools at their entry-level classes for students from the EWS, disadvantaged groups (DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) categories.

The second draw of lots had been conducted on December 3 against applications invited in April, months after only approximately 32,000 students had been allotted schools in the first draw of lots in June. There are around 45,000 such seats across schools in Delhi.

With seats continuing to remain vacant, applications for another draw of lots have opened even as the admission cycle for open seats for the next academic session is set to begin on December 15.

The last day of submission of online applications for the EWs admissions is December 13 and the draw of lots will be conducted on December 17.