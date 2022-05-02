French to be introduced in 30 Delhi govt schools

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has signed an MoU with Institut Français en Inde (IFI) to introduce French in schools affiliated with it.

The DBSE, launched last year by the Delhi government, currently has 30 Schools of Specialised Excellence affiliated with it. The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain.

In the pilot phase, French will be introduced in the 30 SOSEs and is supposed to expand further to other schools depending on student interest. According to Director of Education Himanshu Gupta, the IFI will assist the DBSE and DOE in training teachers and resource persons in communicative French language, and will grant access to its cultural and academic platforms to students.

“As a part of the Kejriwal government’s programme to introduce prominent global languages in government schools, students will now have the option to learn French too. Introduction of global languages like French will unlock new career options for our students in various fields and will make them professionally sound,” said Sisodia at the occasion.

Ambassador Lenain also laid emphasis on educational collaborations between the two countries. “Among all the collaborations between the two countries, education will always remain our priority. Learning French will be a life-changing experience for the students of Delhi government schools, and provide them new opportunities academically and professionally,” he said.