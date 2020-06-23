French envoy visits fair price shop with Delhi food minister

French envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain Monday visited a ration shop in the Tughlaqabad assembly constituency with Delhi Food Minister Imran Hussain.

Lenain said the French government was supporting an initiative under which even migrants are covered under the ambit of food security in a state.

“Visited a Fair Price Shop — the core of India’s social security system. The €200M funding of the French Development Agency is well spent! France is lending support to ensure that even people who are not registered as residents in a state can avail of subsidised food supplies,” Lenain tweeted.

There are 2,030 fair price shops in Delhi under the PDS network, which covers around 71 lakh beneficiaries. Hussain, along with senior officials of the government, gave a brief presentation to the French delegates about the various initiatives of the administration regarding food and civil supply.

“The ambassador was appreciative of the efforts undertaken by the Delhi Government and expressed satisfaction that benefits reached targeted sections of the society during the situation arisen due to Covid-19 ,” the government said in a statement.

