Thursday, June 21, 2018
French embassy staff turn out in strength on International Yoga Day

Hundreds of students also performed yoga at Talkatora stadium. Organiser of the event Pramod Kumar said students were taught yoga moves at SDMC schools.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2018 2:14:52 am
Staff of the Embassy perform Yoga, Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

As part of the fourth edition of the International Yoga Day, more than 60 members of the Embassy of France gathered at the premises for an hour-long session on Thursday morning. Elsewhere in the capital, Yoga enthusiasts gathered at Rajpath and the lawns of Red Fort, to old municipal parks and gardens across the city.

Yoga coach Manish Poddar (39) explained every stretch and its relevance, while two other members demonstrated the asanas to people.  Poddar said, “I’ve been associated with the Embassy of France for years. Since 2017, I’ve been teaching here daily. During lunch hours, 12 people show up for Yoga.”

The participants were dressed in white, blue and red t-shirts to symbolise the French flag, and performed several asanas. “I used to go for Yoga classes earlier but now that I am pregnant, I prefer doing it at home,” said Samantha (32). Eleven-year-old Achille said, “ I don’t like Yoga that much but I’m here because my parents wanted to come. It has been a fun morning.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of students also performed yoga at Talkatora stadium. Organiser of the event Pramod Kumar said students were taught yoga moves at SDMC schools.

