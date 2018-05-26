French couple flag nightmare holiday to MEA, two arrested in Delhi

A 32-year-old private taxi driver working with a travel agency and the agency’s owner was arrested after a French couple filed a complaint with the Ministry of External Affairs. (Representational) A 32-year-old private taxi driver working with a travel agency and the agency’s owner was arrested after a French couple filed a complaint with the Ministry of External Affairs. (Representational)

A 32-year-old private taxi driver working with a travel agency and the agency’s owner have been arrested after a French couple filed a complaint with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which was forwarded to the Delhi Police.

Police said that Jahangir Wani (32) had started his office in Connaught Place four years ago, and had procured a licence from the Tourism Ministry. “The couple came to India on March 13 on a travel visa and were approached by Wani. They told him they wanted to visit Rajasthan, and he promised a two-month package for 1,500 euros (Rs 1.18 lakh). He booked a driver and assured them first-class service,” said a senior officer.

However, on reaching Rajasthan they realised that Wani had booked low-grade hotels. “They were checking out of a Jodhpur hotel when the complainant asked the driver, Om Prakash, to get their luggage from the room. The woman was taking a bath at the time and Om Prakash allegedly started peeking in once he reached the room. When she came out, he allegedly tried to hug her,” an officer said.

Police said the couple informed Wani, who only apologised and changed the driver, but didn’t alert police. “After reaching France, the couple wrote an email to MEA informing them about the incident, following which an email was sent to the Delhi Police on Wednesday evening. Police swung into action and arrested both men on Thursday,” an official said.

“We made the arrest after we came to know about the incident. We have started special drives against touts and travel agents and are taking legal action. An FIR under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 354 (molestation), 354-C (any man who watches or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act) and 34 has been filed at Connaught Place police station,” DCP (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App