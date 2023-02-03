French Ambassador’s photos capture Indian cities through exhibition in Delhi

On his visit to the Faculty of Arts at MS University in Baroda in April 2022, the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, was not just enamoured by its rich history of art but also its premises and ethos. Outside one of its studios, he found what has now become the cover photo of his ongoing exhibition in Delhi — suspended on a metal caged wall is a sculpted portrait of a bearded man, and beside it, a female nude. “There seems to be a story in the frame, with the rather patriarchal-looking man, and the woman who seems agitated but determined. It can have multiple interpretations,” says Lenain.

So, while he introduced viewers to his thought-process at the opening of the exhibition titled “Invisible Poetry” alongside curator Alka Pande at Visual Arts Gallery at India Habitat Centre on February 2, he was also hoping for them to build their own stories around the images. Conceived as a set of three chapters, the 48 photographs that have been taken across India, Lenain notes, endeavour to depict “a unique aspect of this wonderful country, setting it apart from all others, which is the invisible poetry that lies within the most prosaic”.

The narrative begins with the chapter “The Invisible Structure of India” where the Ambassador photographs the often overlooked patterns and structures around us, from a row of buildings in Puducherry to empty chairs inside an old cinema hall in Chandigarh. Numbered wooden logs occupy one frame, and an image from Ahmedabad has clothes put to dry. The title of the following chapter “The Second Life of Objects” is suggestive of the images within, where Lenain poses questions on the past and future of the objects — from the belongings at a film studio in Mumbai, to a ramshackle car with its steering wheel locked in Ahmedabad.

In the introductory text of chapter three “Unnatural Landscapes”, Lenain takes note of the semblance to being close to nature that human beings aspire. “These endangered nooks of nature in the megacities of India are also havens where one can often experience the rhythm of silences and stillness, which may evoke desolation and despair, but can also bring solace to the senses,” writes Lenain. On view are entangled roots of a tree growing out from a brick wall, in another frame are the snow-capped mountain peaks in Ladakh, and another has the vast Visakhapatnam sea and a glass fence.

Shot with Lenain’s 35 mm Leica camera, the photographs are all in black-and-white. “Photography is much about light, and black and white is all about that. I like the aesthetics of it. It is also a matter of taste. It is like music; some people like Bach, drawing, others prefer Tchaikovsky, painting,” says the French Ambassador, adding, “It also adds a constraint to my practice. I feel struggling with the medium also makes an artist think of how to push the limits.”

Someone who prefers not to stage photographs, he recalls not being particularly fond of photography at first. “Growing up, the photographs I saw were more like recordings, and of bad quality,” says Lenain. As he studied the works of more recognised photographers and learnt the techniques, the camera became his constant companion. His first exhibition at Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris in 2016 featured his series on China. Last year, he exhibited in Delhi and brought out a publication “Through Their Eyes: Raghu Rai and Emmanuel Lenain” in collaboration with photographer Raghu Rai. It had photographs of Paris by Rai, and India by the Ambassador.

As his travels across India continue, Lenain is constantly adding to his archive. The photographs from the ongoing exhibition, meanwhile, are also being shared by him on his Instagram. The final chapter of the showcase in IHC are photographs of statues in cities across India with coverings. “It adds an element of mystery,” notes the Ambassador.